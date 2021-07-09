Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $613.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $622.00 million. Waters posted sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $365.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $366.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.90.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Waters by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Waters by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Waters by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

