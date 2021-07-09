Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $288.78 on Friday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $182.35 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

