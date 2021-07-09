Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $199,918.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.35 or 0.99747470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00934868 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

