WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $220.05 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,753,299,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,772,119 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

