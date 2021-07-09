WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $261.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.57. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of -0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

