WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $277.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as low as $255.46 and last traded at $255.46. Approximately 4,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

