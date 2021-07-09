WD-40 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 977 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,584% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

WD-40 stock opened at $261.80 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

