WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

