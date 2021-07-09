Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Range Resources (RRC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):

7/8/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/6/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is well-positioned to benefit in the long run from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. Markedly, the firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. Notably, the upstream player projects lower expenses related to exploration activities in 2021, which will be driving its bottom-line. Owing to the peer-leading well cost and low maintenance capital requirements, the company is likely to generate free cash flow in the near term. Also, it has a strong focus on debt reduction through the sale of non-core assets. Since late 2018, the company has executed more than $1.35 billion in non-core asset divestments.”

7/6/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/18/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

6/10/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/19/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 98,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22.

Get Range Resources Co alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.