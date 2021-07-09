Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CarMax (KMX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently:

6/30/2021 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Store-expansion initiatives and high-quality product offerings are likely to boost CarMax’s prospects. The company’s omni-channel offerings to improve customer shopping experience are likely to bolster revenues. Ship-to-home next day, curb-side pick-up option, buy online, pick-up in stores and commercial customer ordering are picking pace, driving traffic to the company’s online site. Increasing sales of used vehicles remain a bright spot for the firm. The acquisition of Edmunds, completed on Jun 1, 2021, will further solidify CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. the company’s long-term target of achieving $33 billion in revenue and selling 2 million units annually combined through its retail and wholesale channels by FY’26 augurs well. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as a solid bet now.”

6/28/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $154.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – CarMax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

5/19/2021 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.72. 10,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.