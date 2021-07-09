Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.13. 250,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,359. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

