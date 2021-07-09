WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $3.14 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.00893710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005326 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.