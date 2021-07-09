Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 242,576 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period.

NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

