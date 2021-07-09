Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 5,863 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

