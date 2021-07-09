Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

