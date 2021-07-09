Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

