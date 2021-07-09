Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

