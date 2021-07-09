Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.76 and a 1-year high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

