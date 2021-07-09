Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $408.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

