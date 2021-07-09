Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 189,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $69.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

