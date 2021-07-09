Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,789 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

