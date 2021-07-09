Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

