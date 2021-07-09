Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,028 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 67,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 16,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.82 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

