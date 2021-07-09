Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

