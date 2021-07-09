Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

