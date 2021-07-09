Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

NYSE:FDS opened at $340.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.