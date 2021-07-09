WHALE Hits Market Cap of $47.05 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00023617 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 7% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and $207,849.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00120798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00164857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.23 or 1.00037431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00941823 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

