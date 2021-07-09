WHALE Price Tops $7.61 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. WHALE has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $207,761.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $7.61 or 0.00022546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

