Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) PT Raised to GBX 3,800 at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON WPM traded up GBX 52.87 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,202.87 ($41.85). The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,266.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.