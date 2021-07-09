WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $685.68 million and $19.13 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007572 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002964 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 931,197,470 coins and its circulating supply is 731,197,469 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

