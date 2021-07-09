Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WBRBY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

