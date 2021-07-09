Wilder World (WILD) Trading Up 175.7% This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 175.7% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00055490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00925741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005199 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.