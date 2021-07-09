William Blair Begins Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LTCH opened at $12.18 on Friday. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

