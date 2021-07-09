Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Ryan Ross Sells 2,400 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.76. 684,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.