Wing (WING) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $14.08 or 0.00042022 BTC on major exchanges.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,870,243 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,243 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

