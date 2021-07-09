Wings (WINGS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $9,499.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

