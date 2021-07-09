Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Down 1.9%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.54 and last traded at $190.77. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Winmark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

