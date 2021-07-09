WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.61

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.61 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 8040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,267,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,934,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,420,000 after acquiring an additional 872,307 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,410.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,047,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,441,000 after buying an additional 528,789 shares during the period.

