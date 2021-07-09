Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf cut Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

WZZAF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

