Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Raised to GBX 254

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 9,489,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

