WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $118,382.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

