Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Cap of $449,871.14

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $449,871.14 and approximately $78,467.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,476.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.05 or 0.06368714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.67 or 0.01498565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00399530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00149581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.26 or 0.00634060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00410303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00331833 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.