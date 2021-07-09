Wootrade Hits Market Capitalization of $244.68 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Wootrade has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $244.68 million and $28.53 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

