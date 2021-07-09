Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.69

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.69 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 2928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

