Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.48). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 838.50 ($10.96), with a volume of 143,443 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 874 ($11.42).

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 868.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

