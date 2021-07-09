World Token Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $83,559.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,680,500 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

