Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $7.34 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $7.34 million and $84,149.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046474 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.