WOWswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29,963.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00015655 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.80 million and $29,963.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,526.11 or 1.00146768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00939102 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.