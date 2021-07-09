WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Shares Up 0.5%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

WPTIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.