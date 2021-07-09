Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $3.17 on Top Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $207,756.44 and $36.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00009346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.